Top 10 Things You Should Know About Cerebral Palsy

Speechless on ABC features an actor with cerebral palsy. Combine that with the humor of Zach Anner, who also has cerebral palsy, and you have an awesome top 10 list. Check this out!
Related Posts
What do you see?
What you see with your eyes is not always accurate. People get treated differently when they see a person with a disability. I created some memes stressing the importance of seeing the person first. Share these with others so together we can change perceptions people have just by seeing someone.