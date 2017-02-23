Discrimination, America, and the Great Divide

America does not go abroad in search of monsters to destroy. She is the well-wisher to the freedom and independence of all. – John Quincy Adams

Turn on the television and flip through any station or open a magazine or social media and there it is. It’s staring right back at us with contempt and distrust. Sit in a bar and talk with some friends and the subject is bound to come up. Wether it’s at work or around town, discrimination is everywhere.

The Constitution is not an instrument for the government to restrain the people, it is an instrument for the people to restrain the government – lest it come to dominate our lives and interests. – Patrick Henry

Women, immigrants, and minorities will all have the same stories to tell on discrimination. As you can tell, the problem is that someone is blaming someone else for almost everything. Stating something or someone else is inferior or too different from themselves. To a point, this is true. But isn’t diversity what helps America come up with so many great ideas crossing so many cultures? Not any one person has the answers. The best ideas come from working with others.

Nothing gives one person so much advantage over another as to remain always cool and unruffled under all circumstances. – Thomas Jefferson

This subject comes up all the time. Believe it or not, this subject is also a hot topic people with disabilities discuss. Especially when it comes to what the government can do and shouldn’t do.

People with disabilities have always wanted one thing: to be treated like anyone else. Before the Americans With Disabilities Act(ADA) was passed we were sitting on street corners with a cap in our hands begging for handouts (hence the term cap-in-hand or “Hand-i-cap”). Now that the ADA is law some people with disabilities and some without are rubbing it in people’s faces. “Oh look, you get to park in front.” That doesn’t solve anything. It also sparks the fire for people to want to repeal the law. Recently the ADA has been called a burden to the nation. I’d like to know where they get this idea. Isn’t the government looking for ways to get people off welfare? To be a part of the working force, versus the unemployed?

Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. – Martin Luther King, Jr.

The ADA specifically states that no public entity or business can be forced to take any action that would result in undue financial burden. It also states that when necessary, services can be delivered to people with disabilities in alternative ways that are equitable and cost effective. With the help of the ADA more people with disabilities are now working, not on welfare or disability payments. Why change a law that’s already doing what a new bill might not.

The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today. Let us move forward with strong and active faith.

— Franklin D. Roosevelt

Ask any of the businesses that now employ people with disabilities, none of them would call their workers an undue burden. Wether it’s McDonald’s, Pick ‘N Save and many more, they value and appreciate the hard work from their employees.

The solution is as easy to see as the print on this website. People for many, many years have come to the United States wanting to become part of the “Great Melting Pot”. If we can’t even get along with one another without using a gun or fighting or passing frivolous laws, how can we call the U. S. the “Great Melting Pot”, we have lumps in our stew. We need to de-escalate situations and work on solutions instead.

Black, White, Indian, Hispanic, African American or ethnicity or anyone with a disability, we need to work together to stir out the lumps of discrimination in the melting pot. Instead of pointing out the failures and blaming someone else, take that wasted time and work with that person your blaming and find the answers.