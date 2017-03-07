I Define Me

What people see is not the whole story. Along with my recent memes here’s a short video that visualizes the stares and assumptions people make. But it is not what define a person.

Instead of assuming, here are some ideas on how to learn more and to see the person first.

Offer to help (opening a door, carrying packages) if it makes sense. Ask yourself, “Would I want help in a similar situation?”

Speak to a person who uses a wheelchair, walker, cane, or crutches normally. No reason to shout, speak slowly or any other inflection. Talk to a person who uses a wheelchair at eye-level whenever possible. Perhaps you can sit rather than stand.

Lack of knowledge or stereotyping define your perception and keep you from getting to know people with certain disabilities. Preconceptions about mental illness, cerebral palsy, Tourettes Syndrome and other disabilities often lead to a lack of acceptance by those around the person. Remember that we are all complex human beings; a disability is just one aspect of a person. Asking questions politely, and getting to know the person, will help you understand about the person and the disability.