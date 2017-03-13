Dyslexia and Assistance

Dyslexia is a learning disability that alters the way the brain processes written material and is typically characterized by difficulties in word recognition, spelling, and decoding. More than 3 million Americans have Dyslexia. It occurs in children with normal vision and intelligence. Symptoms include late talking, learning new words slowly, and a delay in learning to read. Most children with dyslexia can succeed in school with tutoring or a specialized education program.

Einstein was dyslexic.

Here Ted talks talks about the gifts of a dyslexic mind. Below is a link to apps created for dyslexia assistance.

