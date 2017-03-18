To Persevere, To Play, To Be Lorelai

🔊 Listen to this

Lorelai Mosnegutu is just a 14 year old girl. Another human doing what any human does, persevere. Last week she was on Romania’s Got Talent. She talked about being abandoned by her own mom, but being adopted by the age of 2 months old. Her voice is golden. And her toes tickle the ivories very well. Yes, Lorelai has no arms. But that has not stopped her one bit. According to the Romania-Insider.com she paints, plays the organ, and uses the laptop with her toes. She has written several books so far. And she’s only 14. Check out her stunning performance.

(Subtitles in English)