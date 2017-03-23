Inspired Shoe is FlyEase Accessible

Advancements in shoe designs from no other than Nike with the new FlyEase. LeBron James inspired shoes were given out at the Cleveland Clinic by no other than LeBron himself.

Not being able to even reach my own feet, independence of putting on shoes has always been something I’ve gone for. From velcro shoes to slip ons. All very generic looking and plain. Then watching Back to the Future, I see the cool Nike shoes that lace themselves. I was like, that would be awesome. Nike did make a limited edition of those for the Michael J Fox foundation. So, us the average joe, could not afford those.

Thankfully, Nike has continued to work on accessible shoes. The newest version, LeBron Soldier 10 FlyEase is even better and cooler.

“One of the key learnings we’ve had in crafting accessible footwear is the importance of easy entry and exit of the shoe, not just simplifying its fastening system,” said Tobie Hatfield, senior director of athlete innovation at Nike. “Eliminating the intricate hand movement of lace tying is important, but if the athlete cannot get their foot into the shoe, lacing becomes a moot point.”

“For myself and Nike to be able to collaborate on a project like this has been special since the very first time it was brought to the table,” James said.

It’s collaborations like this and continued innovation in clothing that make life easier for everyone. Life itself is a challenge, clothing should not be part of that challenge.

What is your greatest challenge for clothing? What have you found to assist. Together we can help one another get dressed, and hopefully do it with style.