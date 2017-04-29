Diversity and Education by Special Kids

There is so much diversity around us. One special education teacher wanted others to know more about some kids with unique talents and incredible personalities he has had the fortune to work with. So he created a non-profit organization called Special Books by Special Kids.

Chris Ulmer, after getting rejected by book publishers, started making videos featuring these great individuals. YouTube and Facebook have shared these posts so much, ABC News now, recently feature them. This is such a great way to learn about others’ differences, I wanted to make sure to share it with all of you. I am even learning about new disabilities I didn’t even know existed. Share this with others. Knowledge of the diversity around us helps to understand and reduce stereotypes. These are unique individuals around all of us. Embrace differences.

You can follow them on Facebook at Special Books by Special Kids Facebook page.