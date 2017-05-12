Understanding Autism

Access, Challenges, Education, Medical Condtions, Resources, Socialization

No scientific description can compare to this video in describing Autism. Two years went into making this video. It is available in multiple languages and really touches on the heart of Autism. It is also a great way to describe what you see is not always what is happening inside someone. This can be used to describe someone with a learning disability or an invisible disability.

