Understanding Autism

No scientific description can compare to this video in describing Autism. Two years went into making this video. It is available in multiple languages and really touches on the heart of Autism. It is also a great way to describe what you see is not always what is happening inside someone. This can be used to describe someone with a learning disability or an invisible disability.
What do you see?
What you see with your eyes is not always accurate. People get treated differently when they see a person with a disability. I created some memes stressing the importance of seeing the person first. Share these with others so together we can change perceptions people have just by seeing someone.