Accessibility With Just The Right Tools

Accessibility of life is based on not only the imagination but around the tools we use as well. With just the right set up, Ian Mackay goes where he wants to listen to birds and take photos of nature’s beauty. Apple put ou several videos highlighting their role in helping others with accessibility. These just days before Global Accessibility Awareness Day.

Global Accessibility Awareness Day is May 18th and started back in 2012. Use this day to get talking more about disabilities, access, and what you can do to help. Everyone can enjoy the world around them, everyone just need the right tools. Enjoy this video and share with others so they can learn more.

